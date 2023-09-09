OWENSBORO — Whitley County’s run for the Kentucky 2A State Volleyball Tournament championship came to an end on Saturday after dropping a 3-1 decision to Taylor County in semifinal action.
The Lady Colonels also saw their school record 12 wins to start a season without a loss come to an end as well.
“Tough one to lose for sure,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “Taylor County is extremely good and very well-coached. They are ranked 16th in the state for a reason. They are the best defensive team we’ve faced this season. We just dug ourselves too big of a whole in two of the sets.”
The Lady Colonels hung tough in the first set before losing, 26-24. They fell 25-15 in the second set before pulling off a 25-21 victory in the third set. Taylor County put the finishing touches on the win in the fourth set with a 25-22 victory.
“We made a great comeback in the first set,” Halcomb said. “Honesty, even though we lost, I am extremely proud of our girls. They easily could have laid down in the third set, but they didn’t. We came back and pulled out a win in the third set. We got better today and and the girls were hurting afterwards. We were right there. We dropped two sets by less than three points. I believe our girls gave it everything they had, just came up a bit short. I love this team. We will regroup and get ready for a big district match at Corbin on Tuesday.”
