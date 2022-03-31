WILLIAMSBURG — Jayce Monhollen’s two-hit, four-RBI effort, which also included a home run, led Whitley County to its sixth straight win on Thursday as the Lady Colonels defeated Clay County, 12-8.
Whitley County (7-2) spotted the Lady Tigers a 4-0 lead during the first two innings before putting together an impressive comeback.
Angela Singleton’s squad tied the game at four apiece with a four-run third inning while taking control of the matchup with three runs in the fifth inning, and five runs in the sixth inning.
Clay County’s rally fell short in the top of the seventh inning after scoring four runs.
The Lady Colonels’ Amber Brown was 3-for-4 with three RBI, and three runs scored while Kaden Johnson delivered two hits and scored twice. Charley Chaney and Ryleigh Petrey each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece. Addison Siler had a hit and two runs scored while Kara Canada finished with a hit and one run scored.
