WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County kept its perfect record in tact Tuesday after turning in one of its best efforts of the season, according to coach David Halcomb.
The Lady Colonels improved to 9-0 thanks to a 25-19, 25-15, and 25-19 decision over Montgomery County.
Whitley County continued to show just how good of a team it is by reeling off nine straight wins to begin the season against a challenging slate.
“Probably one of our best performances of the season tonight against a really good Montgomery County team,” Halcomb said. “I was pleased that we didn’t have a bad lull at any point in the match. We were very consistent. I thought our passing was the best it’s been all season and that is crucial to be able to get all our hitters involved.
“Our girls played hard tonight,” he added. “I’m really proud of our team, sitting here at 9-0 against a pretty tough schedule. We just got to stay focused and continue to improve.”
Whitley County will be back in action Thursday with hopes of winning its 10th straight match. To do so, the Lady Colonels will have to accomplish the feat on the road against Rockcastle County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.