WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County played host to Knox Central on Monday evening and cruised to yet another victory, 3-0.

Fresh off their victory in the 2A state sectional, the Lady Colonels were too much for the Lady Panthers.

It was a tight game during the first set, but the Lady Colonels battled through, winning 25-23.

The Lady Panthers tried holding on in the second set, but Whitley County came out on top, 25-22.

During the third set, the Lady Panthers seemed tired and lost momentum, but the Lady Colonels remained hot, winning the third and final set, 25-13.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you