WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County played host to Knox Central on Monday evening and cruised to yet another victory, 3-0.
Fresh off their victory in the 2A state sectional, the Lady Colonels were too much for the Lady Panthers.
It was a tight game during the first set, but the Lady Colonels battled through, winning 25-23.
The Lady Panthers tried holding on in the second set, but Whitley County came out on top, 25-22.
During the third set, the Lady Panthers seemed tired and lost momentum, but the Lady Colonels remained hot, winning the third and final set, 25-13.
