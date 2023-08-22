WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Lady Colonels turned in one of their best efforts of the young volleyball season by handing Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams (CHAT) a 3-0 loss on Tuesday.
The Lady Colonels were hitting on all cylinders, improving their record to a perfect 4-0 during the process.
“What a difference a day makes,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “Our girls have not been satisfied with the way they’ve been playing — they took ownership of it, and came out and played some outstanding volleyball this afternoon.
“We feel like they have been putting too much pressure on themselves, so we discussed with them before the match to just have fun and play volleyball,” he added. “We had kind of gotten away from that, but got it back this evening. CHAT has a really good team and is very well coached.
“I have a lot of respect for their program. As displeased as I was last night, I’m just that pleased today,” Halcomb continued. “Our serving was really good and kept pressure on them the whole match. Our girls were focused, played together and had fun out there. When they play like that, they are a joy to watch compete. We will now get ready for our first district match with Williamsburg on Thursday.”
Whitley County cruised to a 25-11 win in the first set, and a 25-10 victory in the second set before closing the match out with a 25-18 decision in the third set.
The Lady Colonels are scheduled to be back in action Thursday at home against Williamsburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.