BARBOURVILLE — You can try to double team her, and even triple team her, but Knox Central sophomore Halle Collins continues to find a way to score.
Collins recorded her 24th double-double of the season, finishing with 27 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, and three steals to help lead the Lady Panthers past Whitley County on Monday, 65-47.
What’s even more impressive about Collins’ play is she has recorded a double-double in every game Knox Central has played this season.
The Lady Panthers’ (19-5) win extended their win streak to four games while snapping Whitley County’s four-game win streak in the process.
The Lady Colonels (9-15) hung tough throughout the matchup, but in the end, they dug too big of a hole early.
“I’m proud of our effort against a really good Knox Central team, who has one of best players anywhere,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “I liked how our kids started and finished but we struggled for a little stretch in second and third quarters.”
The Lady Colonels trailed 14-10 at the end of the first quarter before Knox Central put the game away in the second and third quarters.
Sydnee Hurst scored eight points in the second quarter while Collins added six points to push the Lady Panthers’ advantage to 33-17 at halftime.
Collins added eight more points in the third quarter allowing Knox Central’s lead to grow to 49-25.
Whitley County outscored the Lady Panthers, 22-16, in the fourth quarter.
Jonna Rice led the Lady Colonels with 15 points while Khylea Ray Collier added nine points.
“We just gotta keep working but this team has come so far,” Pigman said. “Jonna had another nice night tonight but everyone contributed at spots in the game. Just really like how we are competing, guarding and rebounding. We will get some rest and get ready for senior night at home tomorrow against Russell County.”
Whitley County’s home matchup against Russell County is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.