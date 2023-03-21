SOMERSET — Whitley County surrendered 10 runs in the first inning, but continued to fight throughout its 17-7 loss to Somerset on Monday.
The Lady Colonels (1-3) chipped away at their deficit, scoring two runs in the third inning, and four runs in the fourth inning before the Lady Briar Jumpers put the game out of reach with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“First inning was tough,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “Very tough! However, the fight I saw from these girls tonight made me so proud. They were aggressive at the plate and took advantage of good pitches. We are still working on things defensively, but if they bring the fight that they had tonight into every game these girls will be turning heads.”
Amber Brown, Ryleigh Petrey, and Morgan Huddleston each delivered two hits apiece while Huddleston, and Brown also drove in two runs apiece. Charley Chaney had a hit, and drove in two runs.
