WILLIAMSBURG — What a rollercoaster of a season it has been for the Whitley County Lady Colonels.
After beginning the season with a 3-7 mark, the Lady Colonels looked to had turned things around by winning two games in a row.
Then the season took a turn for the worse with Whitley County dropping seven straight games in a row, but the Lady Colonels never threw in the towel.
They’ve responded by winning two consecutive games again, including Tuesday night’s 66-59 victory over 50th District rival Williamsburg.
Whitley County took control of the game in the first quarter by jumping out to a 19-14 lead before using an 18-11 run in the third quarter to build a 55-42 cushion with eight minutes remaining.
The Lady Yellow Jackets’ rally fell short despite them outscoring the Lady Colonels, 17-11, in the final period of play.
Jonna Rice played a big part in Whitley County’s win by scoring 18 points. Amber Brown added 13 points while Alba Castillo Lopez added 12 points. Khylea Ray Rice also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 points.
Allie Wilson did her best keeping Williamsburg in the game by scoring a game-high 31 points. Zoie Brown added 10 points while Maddy Hopkins finished with eight points despite battling foul trouble the entire contest.
The Lady Colonels will be back in action Thursday at home against Clay County with the game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start. The Lady Yellow Jackets will travel to play Lexington Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
