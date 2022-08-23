It was a back-and-forth battle between Whitley County and North Laurel Tuesday night, but in the end, the Lady Colonels did just enough to come away victorious.
Whitley County won the first set, 25-23, while the Lady Jaguars came back to win the second set, 25-12.
The Lady Colonels would reclaim the advantage by taking the third set, 25-17.
North Laurel battled back once more to tie everything up by winning the fourth set, 25-21.
Then in the fifth and final set, it was Whitley County narrowly escaping with a 21-19 set victory to win the match 3-2.
North Laurel will try to bounce back Thursday night against Jackson County. The Lady Colonels will also be in action Thursday, playing host to South Laurel.
