WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County snapped a two-game losing skid thanks to a clutch basket by Chelsey Logan late in the fourth quarter, knocking off Leslie County on Tuesday with a 66-62 decision.
Logan, Marissa Douglas, and Taylor Rice each scored 15 points apiece in the win as the Lady Colonels improved to 6-8 during the process.
Whitley County entered the matchup winning only one of its last five contests but built a 19-10 first quarter lead behind Douglas’ nine points and a 3-pointer by Taylor Rice.
Leslie County cut its deficit to 31-26 at halftime despite seeing both Douglas and Jonna Rice each scoring three points apiece during the second quarter.
The Lady Colonels were outscored, 25-14, during third quarter action and found themselves trailing, 51-45, with eight minutes remaining. Jonna Rice and Logan each scored four points apiece in the third quarter while Kaytlynn Collier and Martina Ahumada each scored three points apiece.
Taylor Rice took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points while Logan added four points and the key go-ahead basket.
Whitley County outscored Leslie County, 21-11, during the final eight minutes to secure a four-point win.
Coach Sean Pigman couldn’t be reached for comment.
Whitley County 66, Leslie County 62
Leslie County 10 16 25 11 62
Whitley County 19 12 14 21 66
Leslie County (62) — Bowling 11, Hoskins 18, Napier 17, Melton 4, Smith 3, Buckles 2, Davidson 5, Smith 2.
Whitley County (66) — Logan 15, Ahumada 5, Douglas 15, T. Rice 15, Brown 2, Clemens 2, J. Rice 7, Collier 5.
