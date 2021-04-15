WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County only needed three innings of work to knock off Barbourville on Thursday.
The Lady Colonels scored seven runs in both the second and third innings to wrap-up their convincing 15-0 win.
Whitley County (4-6) took advantage of six errors committed by Barbourville while also collecting eight hits. Freshman Amber Brown finished with two hits, two runs scored, and three RBI while Katiebeth Kelly delivered two hits, two RBI, and one run scored. Ryleigh Petrey finished with a hit, two RBI, and a team-best three runs scored. Kara Canada had a hit, one RBI, and two runs scored while Chelsey Logan and Sydnee Prewitt each scored once and drove in a run apiece.
Sophomore Makenzie Lunsford picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing only two hits while striking out a batter.
