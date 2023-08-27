Brileigh Logan

Brileigh Logan finished with two assists. | Photo by John Crisologo

 John Crisologo

WILLIAMSBURG — Michael Sawyers’ Whitley County Lady Colonels got back on track on Saturday after their loss to South Laurel last week.

Whitley County improved to 5-1 while scoring in double digits for the fifth time this season after routing Knott Central with a 10-0 decision.

“We played a good game tonight,” Sawyer said. “We passed the ball very well and our defensive line held them to only four shots on goal.”

Autumn Sawyers led the way with four goals and an assist, and now has 29 goals on the season. Deserae Haynes finished with four goals, and two assists while Kimberlee White had one goal and one assist, and Macie Carr had one goal. Brileigh Logan finished with two assists and Makayla Strunk had one assist.

Whitley County will be back in action Monday on the road against Wayne County.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you