Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski and Rockcastle. In southeast Kentucky, Clay and Jackson. * WHEN...Until 445 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 141 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will likely result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... London, Mount Vernon, Manchester, Carmichael, Hare, East Bernstadt, Wood Creek Lake, Pittsburg, Hazel Patch, Victory, Bernstadt, Mershons, Camp Wildcat, Lamero, Atlanta, Templer, Eberle, Sublimity City, Greenmount and Maplesville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&