WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County saw its season-best five-game win streak come to an end after falling to Lincoln County, 5-4.
The Lady Colonels (12-20) held a slim 4-3 lead entering the seventh inning before the Lady Patriots rallied to take a one-run edge for good.
Angela Singleton’s squad trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the fifth before rallying.
Whitley County scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning before adding three more runs in the sixth inning to take a 4-3 advantage.
Errors once again played a big role in the Lady Colonels’ loss. Whitley County committed five miscues which led to three unearned runs.
Makenzie Lunsford suffered the loss, tossing seven innings while allowing 10 hits, and two earned runs. She also struck out seven batters.
Amber Brown and Peyton Hurst each had two hits apiece in the loss. Brown also had an RBI while Hurst scored a run.
Jayden Barton finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Lunsford delivered a run-scoring hit.
Kara Canada also drove in a run while Jadynn Johnson had a hit and scored once. Hallie Huddleston finished with an RBI and a run scored.
Friday’s Game
Whitley County is firing on all cylinders at the right time.
Angela Singleton’s Lady Colonels captured their season-best fifth win in a row after handing Knox Central an 8-5 loss on Friday.
Whitley County (12-19) received a stellar pitching effort from Kenzie Lunsford, who pitched a complete game while allowing eight hits and only two earned runs in the win. She also struck out eight batters.
The Lady Colonels overcame four errors in defense by taking advantage of the Lady Panthers’ (6-10) eight miscues while outhitting Knox Central, 10-8.
Morgan Huddleston turned in a 3-for-4 hitting effort while driving in a run and scoring three times.
Jadynn Johnson turned in a 2-for-3 effort while driving in a run.
Ryleigh Petrey had a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Amber Brown and Payton Hurst each finished with a hit, an RBI and a run scored apiece.
Kara Canada delivered a run-scoring hit while Hallie Huddleston finished with a hit and scored once.
“Our bats weren’t what I wanted to see tonight, we did put the ball in play but we didn’t adjust as much as I would have liked the girls to,” Singleton said. “It was almost as if they were flat tonight. They were able to come away with the win on senior night which is awesome and I don’t want to take away from that. But we still have some things to improve upon.”
Aubrey Jones led Knox Central with two hits and three runs scored while Hannah Melton delivered two hits, an RBI, and one run scored. Reese Hill also added two hits.
Thursday’s Game
Jadynn Johnson continued to swing a hot bat during Thursday’s regional matchup against Barbourville.
Johnson connected on another home run while also delivering two doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored during the Lady Colonels’ 13-1 victory over the Lady Tigers.
Whitley County has now won a season-best four games in a row while improving to 11-19.
“It’s always good to pick up a win,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “I would have liked to see us hit the ball a little better tonight. Defense played solid, and overall, I’m proud of these girls and their determination.”
Seventh-grade pitcher Caylee Singleton recorded her second career varsity win by tossing five innings, scattering three hits and giving up one earned run. She also struck out nine batters.
The Lady Colonels took a 2-1 lead into the second inning before taking charge of the game. They scored a run in the second inning, added two more in the third inning before scoring six runs in the fourth inning, and a run in the fifth inning to get the win.
Amber Brown finished with two hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Jayden Barton was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Morgan Huddleston had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Singleton finished with two hits and three RBI.
Hallie Huddleston and Ryleigh Petrey both had two hits and two runs scored apiece while Adalee Johnson finished with a hit and an RBI. Kara Canada collected a hit, an RBI, and scored once.
Barbourville (2–19) has now lost 10 in a row. Aubrey Woolum led the Lady Tigers with a hit and an RBI while Riley Smith had a hit, and scored once. Alina James also had a hit.
