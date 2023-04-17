WILLIAMSBURG — Home runs by Amara Horn and Emmie Rice highlighted South Laurel’s 10-1 win over Whitley County on Monday.
The Lady Cardinals also received another solid outing by pitcher Kenzie Williams, who improved to 5-2 after tossing a complete game while allowing only four hits and one earned run, and striking out 11 batters.
South Laurel snapped a two-game losing skid with the nine-run win while improving to 9-5 overall, and 2-1 against 50th District teams. The Lady Colonels fell to 5-16, and 0-2 against 50th District opponents.
“It was a good district win,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “We had some tough losses Saturday but I’m proud of the team for bouncing back with a good win today.
“Every player in the lineup had a hit today and that is huge,” she added. “We still have some mental things to work on at the plate but I am pleased that we are hitting all the way through the lineup with timely hits.
“Kenzie pitched very well,” Mink continued. “She only gave up four hits to a good hitting team with 11 strikeouts. She is really improving with each varsity experience.”
The Lady Cardinals struck early and often on Monday, scoring six runs in the second inning, a run in the third inning, and three more runs in the fourth inning to take a 10-0 lead. Whitley County scored its lone run in the fifth inning.
Horn led South Laurel with a 3-for-4 hitting effort while driving in three runs and scoring once.
Skye Lawson had two hits and two runs scored while Aubree Laster finished with two hits and a run scored.
Rice delivered a home run, two RBI, and a run scored while Bailey Frazier finished with a hit, an RBI, and she scored twice.
Hannah Carnes and Addison Baker each had a hit and scored one time apiece while Madison Worley finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Morgan Jackson delivered a hit and an RBI.
Amber Brown’s two hits led Whitley County while Ryleigh Petrey drove in a run, and finished with a hit.
