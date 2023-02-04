WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County’s struggles continued on Saturday against Somerset.
The Lady Colonels looked as if they’d turned things around at the beginning of January after picking up consecutive wins on Jan. 10 and Jan. 13.
The bad news is, they haven’t won since.
Whitley County has lost seven in a row since it’s only win streak of the season, which includes Saturday’s 58-42 setback to Somerset.
The Lady Colonels’ record now stands at 5-14, but they’ve still got a lot of time remaining to get back on track before postseason play begins.
Whitley County has sandwiched in eight more games in the next 12 days with hopes of catching fire.
The Lady Colonels hung tough for the first two quarters, only trailing 23-22 at halftime.
They had a scoring drought in the second half with the Lady Briar Jumpers putting the game away by outscoring Whitley County, 35-20, in the second half.
Jonna Rice led the Lady Colonels with 16 points while Khylea Ray Collier adding eight points. Autumn Sawyers finished with six points while Michaela Barton finished with five points.
Whitley County will be back in action Monday at home against Berea at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.