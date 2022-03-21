It was a tough night for the Whitley County Lady Colonels on Monday when they hosted the Pulaski County Lady Maroons at home, falling 19-4 in a loss.
It was the second consecutive game in which Whitley County lost in five innings, losing to Oneida, Tenn. 12-1 last week.
The biggest factor in Monday night’s loss was the struggles at the plate for the Lady Colonels. They managed just four hits and drove in three of their four runs, compared to Pulaski County who had nine hits and drove in 15 of their 19 runs scored.
Coach Angela Singleton said her team has to continue to improve on the basics of the game and string together hits at the plate.
“We need to hit more,” said Singleton. “(We) still have fundamentals to work on and are still working on a solid lineup.”
Kenzie Lunsford pitched a complete game for the Lady Colonels. She scattered six hits and struck out six batters.
After the Lady Maroons took a 12-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning, Whitley County’s offense stepped up to put some runs on the board. After Amber Brown reached base on a walk, a single by Ryleigh Petrey brought her home to give the Lady Colonels their first run of the game.
Jaycie Monhollen doubled on the next at-bat, driving home Hallie Huddleston, and Morgan Huddleston singled to bring home Petrey, before Monhollen scored on the next at-bat on a throwing error from Pulaski County, bringing the score to 12-4 at the end of the third.
Pulaski County went on to score three more runs in the top of the fourth and four more in the top of the fifth, giving them the 19-4 win.
With the loss, Whitley County is now 1-2 on the season. They return to action on Tuesday, playing host to Pineville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.