About the only drama at halftime of Monday night's Pulaski County vs. Whitley County girls basketball game was a two-fold proposition. Number one — would the Lady Maroons be able to put this game on a running clock? And, number two — would Caroline Oakes be able to notch the 1,000th point of her prep career?
Fortunately for head coach Chris Adkins and the Lady Maroons, the answers to both of those questions was yes.
Oakes joined the 1,000-point club on her Senior Night early in the third quarter, and while Pulaski County honored Oakes and its other senior, Madelyn Blankenship, before the game, it was sophomore Sydney Martin that stole the show for the Lady Maroons.
Martin — already with 16 points at halftime, helping PC race out to a 40-24 lead over the Lady Colonels — scored 10 of her game-high 30 points during a 13-0 Lady Maroons spurt to begin the third quarter, and Adkins and crew rolled from there, on their way to an impressive 82-45 victory over visiting Whitley County.
"We have a list in our minds as coaches on the little things that we need to improve on, and obviously turnovers is one of them," pointed out Adkins after his team's win.
"We had nine turnovers in the first half tonight, but we only had three after halftime," added the Pulaski County head coach. "We passed the ball really well tonight, and at times, we had some very good ball movement. We're coming along, and we're doing some good things."
Behind Martin's strong start out of the gate, PC grabbled control of this one from the outset, beginning the game with a 15-2 spurt to put the Lady Colonels down very early by a baker's dozen.
And, it was a team effort by PC, placing seven players in the scoring column in the first half, led by Martin's 16 points.
Whitley County meanwhile got six points in the first half from Martina Ahumada, and five points from Taylor Rice, but neither player scored after the intermission for the Lady Colonels.
Meanwhile, already leading Whitley County by that 40-24 margin at the half, Pulaski County threw and landed the knockout punch in the first two minutes of the third period, beginning the second half with a 13-0 run, taking a commanding 53-24 lead over the Lady Colonels. And, it was Martin that was the catalyst during that rally, scoring 10 of those 13 points.
With 5:02 remaining in the third quarter of play, Oakes drained a trey, giving her 1,002 points for her career, while giving PC a 56-27 advantage at that juncture of the contest.
Pulaski County came out and began the game with a 15-2 spurt, and began the second half with a 13-0 run, outscoring the Lady Colonels by a 28-2 margin to begin both halves — a stat that didn't go unnoticed by Adkins.
"That's hard for any team to overcome," pointed out Adkins. "That's a good win for us, because Whitley County has been a good program for a long time."
"As far as our two seniors go, both 'Mad Dog' (Blankenship) and Caroline (Oakes) were here five years ago in the beginning, and from time to time, we still put some of the scores up on the board from our games back then," pointed out Adkins. "They don't forget that stuff, and we're awfully proud of both of them and what they've been able to accomplish during their careers here at PC."
Martin led all scorers with her game-high 30 points, helping Pulaski County improve to 16-5 on the season. Oakes added 14 points in the win, while Maggie Holt also hit for double figures with 10 points.
Whitley County — falling to 11-11 with the loss — was led by reserve Kaytlynn Collier, who came off the bench to tally nine points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.