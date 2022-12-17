WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County’s offensive struggles carried over into Friday’s matchup with Lincoln County.
The Lady Colonels (2-5) were held to their lowest point total of the season on Tuesday with 32 points. They almost matched it Friday, but this time was held to 34 points during their 59-34 loss to the Lady Patriots.
“We didn’t play good,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “We didn’t shoot it good, but credit them (Lincoln County) they got after it — played well, competed, and worked really hard on defensive end.
“We just need to regroup and get better,” he added. “Kaytlynn (Collier) had a nice game with 10 points while Jaelyn (Brackett) had 11 rebounds.”
Whitley County only trailed, 13-9, at the end of the first quarter before Lincoln County seized a 31-14 advantage at halftime.
The Lady Colonels attempted a comeback in the second half but were outscored, 28-20.
Whitley County will have a few days off before traveling to participate in the SoCal Swish in Anaheim, Ca., which begins Monday.
