RICHMOND — A late-game rally by the Whitley County Lady Colonels was not enough on Thursday when they traveled up I-75 to Richmond to take on the Madison Central Lady Indians.
It was another tough matchup for the Lady Colonels who have been through a gauntlet of games since the season began. They lost to one of the top teams in the region in Knox Central on Tuesday, before taking on Madison Central on the road and dropping a 66-59 loss.
The game came down to a poor third-quarter performance for Sean Pigman’s team.
After falling behind just one point at the half, the Lady Colonels struggled to get much going in the third and entered the fourth quarter down 53-40. A great comeback effort made the game close in the end, but they fell just short.
Pigman said he loved the way his team played hard throughout the game, despite dealing with issues that are keeping the team from being 100-percent right now.
“I’m proud of the kids. They played hard and competed for each other. Both teams battled the entire game,” said Pigman. “We are dealing with some injuries and sickness and hope to get a little healthier soon, which will help.”
Marissa Douglas had a big game for the Lady Colonels on Thursday. Douglas led all scorers with 20 points and dominated on the boards. Bailey Brown finished the game with 11 points and Martina Ahumada added 10.
“Marissa rebounded with a nice game which was good to see and many others stepped up as well,” said Pigman. “We just couldn’t get the stop at the right time.”
Madison Central was up 31-30 at the half. Then, in the third quarter, the Lady Colonels managed just three made field goals while giving up 22 points to the Lady Indians.
Pigman said big shots made all the difference.
“We just gave up some big shots at the wrong times,” Pigman said.
Madison Central 66, Whitley County 59
Whitley County 11 19 10 19 59
Madison Central 12 19 22 13 66
Whitley County (59) — Douglas 20, Brown 11, Ahumada 10, Rice 7, Collier 6, Bracket 3, K. Brown 2
Madison Central (66) — Carter 13, Campbell 11, Strader 4, Long 2, Melton 5, Freeman 12, Hensley 19
