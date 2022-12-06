Harlan County won its third game in a row after traveling on the road to hand Whitley County a 63-42 loss.
The Lady Black Bears (4-1) were without the services of Taylor Lunsford who suffered an injury against Barbourville, and is listed as day-to-day, but still managed to find a way to get past the Lady Colonels.
Ella Karst hit two 3-pointers and scored 22 points while teammates Taytum Griffin (17 points) and Jaylin Smith (10 points) scored in double figures for Harlan County.
“They played a good game,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “Ella Karst is a heck of a ball player. We wouldn’t do nothing with her tonight. She makes her team better.
“We just can’t put the ball in the basket,” he added. “Don’t know why but it’s one of those deals. We have three days of practice to get better.”
The Lady Black Bears built a 37-22 lead in the first half, and never looked back, as Whitley County struggled shooting the ball.
Harlan County’s defense limited the Lady Colonels (1-3) to only 20 second half points.
Eleven different players scored for Whitley County with Jonna Rice leading the way with a 10-point scoring effort.
The Lady Colonels will be back in action Saturday at home at 2 p.m. against McCreary Central in the Colonel Classic.
