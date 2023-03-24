WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County dropped its fifth straight game on Friday, falling to Clinton County, 22-7.
The game was tied at three apiece entering the third inning when the Lady Bulldogs exploded for nine innings, and never looked back.
Clinton County added five runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to secure its 22-7 win over the Lady Colonels (1-6).
Whitley County turned out to be its own worst enemy again by committing five errors while its pitching staff surrendered 21 hits and 15 earned runs.
Ryhleigh Petrey turned in a perfect 2-for-2 effort at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored.
Makenzie Lunsford had a hit and two RBI while Adalee Johnson had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Amber Brown finished with a hit and two runs scored while Chandra Price collected a hit and scored once.
Hallie Huddleston had a hit while Morgan Huddleston scored twice.
