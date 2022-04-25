WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County’s Ryleigh Petrey continued her impressive play on Monday by leading the Lady Colonels past Williamsburg, 11-1.
Petrey did damage throughout the game from the plate and the base paths. She went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI while also stealing two bases.
Whitley County (13-11) pounded out 11 hits and took advantage of six Lady Yellow Jacket errors to improve to 2-2 in 50th District play.
“We need to jump out and make solid contact sooner in the game,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “Our defense did well tonight.”
Kara Canada pitched a gem, tossing six innings while not allowing an earned run. Williamsburg managed only four hits against her and Canada finished with five strikeouts.
The game was scoreless until the third inning when the Lady Colonels scored three runs to take a 3-0 lead. They added three more runs in the top of the fifth while Williamsburg scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth.
Whitley County put the game away in the top of the sixth inning, adding five more runs to seal the win.
Chelsey Logan went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and two runs scored while Jaycie Monhollen went 2-for-3 with one RBI, and a run scored. Morgan Huddleston had a hit, two runs scored, and an RBI while Makenzie Lunsford finished with a hit and two RBI. Hallie Huddleston collected two hits while Laden Johnson finished with a hit and two runs scored. Amber Brown also scored a run.
The loss dropped Williamsburg to 2-13 overall, and 0-4 in district play. Chloe Barman finished with a hit and a run scored while Kelsi Monhollen, Brianna Rains, and Madisyn Hopkins each finished with a hit apiece.
Both teams will be in the road Tuesday with Williamsburg playing at Corbin while Whitley County will travel to play Jackson County. Both games are slated for 6 p.m. starts.
