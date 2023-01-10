WILLIAMSBURG — Just what the doctor ordered.
After an almost three-week layoff, coach Sean Pigman’s Whitley County Lady Colonels started the new year off right with a 57-45 win over 50th District rival Williamsburg.
The Lady Colonels (4-7 overall, 1-0 vs. 50th District opponents) fought back from a 12-0 deficit to pick up the 12-point victory.
“Good team win,” Pigman said. “Started down 12-0 but battled and came back. Kaytlynn (Collier) really stepped up offensively and played a great second half. Our entire team never quit. Alba (Lopez) had a very good second half as well, and Kylee Brown played some good, hard-nosed defense, especially after being out with an ankle for a couple weeks.
“Coming back, we have been preaching about playing four quarters, and we did tonight,” he added. “My staff was great as well with game plan and in-game adjustments. It was nice to see sone of the hard work payoff. Happy for our kids and our fans.”
Collier led Whitley County with 25 points. She scored 21 of those in the second half while delivering 14 points in the third quarter. Jaelyn Brackett scored 10 points while Lopez added eight points.
The Lady Colonels trailed 16-8 at the end of the first quarter, and 23-20 at halftime before outscoring Williamsburg, 37-22, in the second half.
Maddy Hopkins led the Lady Yellow Jackets (8-5, 0-2) with 29 points while Zoie Brown added nine points.
Whitley County is scheduled to be back in action Friday at home against Wayne County. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start. Williamsburg will travel to play South Laurel Friday at 7:30 p.m.
