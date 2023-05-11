MOUNT VERNON — Just when it looked as if the Whitley County Lady Colonels had turned the corner by winning five games in a row, now things have went into another direction.
Angela Singleton’s squad dropped their third in a row, and fell to 12-22 on Thursday after suffering an 11-1 setback to Rockcastle County.
The Lady Colonels cut their deficit to 2-1 in the fourth inning before the Lady Rockets blew the game open with nine runs during the final three innings.
Whitley County was outhit, 13-3, while defensively, the Lady Colonels committed four errors that led to five unearned runs.
Makenzie Lunsford tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while striking out a batter. Kara Canada pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing two hits, and one earned run.
Ryleigh Petrey drove in Whitley County’s lone run by connecting on a home run while Amber Brown and Hallie Huddleston each finished with a hit apiece.
