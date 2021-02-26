WILLIAMSBURG — It was a poor night on the offensive end for the Whitley County Lady Colonels on Friday night when they took on the Pulaski County Lady Maroons, losing 64-34 at home.
It was the second straight loss for the Lady Colonels, who have been playing as well as any team in the 13th Region up to this point in the season. Whitley County has faced a difficult schedule, and the past two games have been two of their toughest of the year, losing to North Laurel 84-69 on Tuesday.
Whitley County entered the game averaging 70 points per game, but the 34 points scored on Friday were their lowest scoring output on the season. The Lad Colonels’ inability to score the ball was the difference in the game against Pulaski County.
Things look good for Sean Pigman’s team in the first quarter. Three-pointers from Reis Anderson and Natalie Moses paced the Lady Colonels in the opening period, as they played even with the Lady Maroons, tied at 12-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Whitley County’s offense went cold in the second quarter and never recovered. The Lady Colonels managed to connect on just one field goal in the second quarter, two in the third, and three in the fourth. Whitley County scored just five points in the second quarter and trailed the Lady Maroons 28-17 at the half.
Pulaski County was able to extend its lead in each of the third and fourth quarters. They outscored the Lady Colonels 20-9 in the third and 16-8 in the fourth, cruising to the 64-34 win in the end.
While nine different Whitley County players scored in the game, only Moses finished in double figures, scoring 10 points. Katy Powers added five points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.