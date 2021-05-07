WHITLEY COUNTY — Angela Singleton’s Whitley County Lady Colonels were able to score first for the second consecutive game only to lose the lead once again and lose.
The Lady Colonels fell to 11-10 after scoring three runs in the first inning before losing to Rockcastle County, 14-3.
Just the night before, Whitley County scored five runs in the first inning but still fell to South Laurel by one run, and now the Lady Colonels have watched their losing skid reach two games.
The Lady Rockets powered their way to the win thanks to a 12-run third inning. Rockcastle put the finishing touches on the victory with runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Whitley County was outhit 12-5 while also committing four errors that led to five unearned runs. Amber Brown and Ryleigh Petrey each led the Lady Colonels with a hit and an RBI apiece while Katy Powers, Chelsey Logan, and Jaycie Monhollen each delivered a hit apiece.
