WILLIAMSBURG — The momentum Whitley County built heading into the final week of regular season play is all but gone now after dropping its fourth loss in a row on Friday.
The Lady Colonels (12-23) fought back from a five-run deficit to only see visiting Harlan County score two runs in the final three innings to pull out an 11-9 victory.
Whitley County entered the week riding a season-best five-game win streak, but now the Lady Colonels find themselves struggling heading into this week’s 50th District Tournament.
Angela Singleton’s squad will play South Laurel in an elimination game Wednesday at home with the game scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The Lady Colonels dropped both district games to the Lady Cardinals this season, falling, 10-1, and 14-2, respectively.
Against Harlan County, Whitley County was hoping to gain some momentum, but the Lady Black Bears took care of business early by building a 9-4 lead entering the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Lady Colonels responded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth before Harlan County added a run in the fifth inning while scoring an insurance run in the seventh inning.
Ryleigh Petrey connected with another home run while finishing with two RBI, and two runs scored. Jadynn Johnson turned in a two-hit, two-RBI effort while Morgan Huddleston finished with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Amber Brown had a run-scoring hit, and scored twice while Kara Canady finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Jayden Barton drove in a run while Peyton Hurst finished with a hit, and a run scored. Hallie Huddleston also scored in the loss.
