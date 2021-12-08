HARLAN — After falling behind 3-0 in the game’s opening minute Tuesday, the Harlan County Lady Bears took control with 17 straight points and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the night on the way to a 64-53 win over visiting Whitley County.
“We weren’t ready to play, and I don’t know why,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “This team hasn’t done that before. We made the first basket and you could get a good feeling, but sometimes bad things happen.
“It wasn’t all just about us though. They were ready to play. They had a good crowd, a good atmosphere and they were ready to go and they jumped all over us. That’s a credit to coach (Anthony Nolan). He does a good job, and Ella Karst gets them going. They were also dominant inside and sho the ball better than what I had seen.”
The victory was the second in two nights for the Lady Bears, who evened their record at 2-2 while knocking off a team ranked ahead of them in all the preseason polls.
“We got contributions from key people in key areas and played well on back-to-back nights. I was real proud. Whitley County has a nice team. I think our kids executed their roles early and everything looks easier when you’re making shots,” Nolan said. “We put ourselves in position to make those shots, and I thought they were coachable. They played real well until late in the game when we got on our heels a little and played not to lose.”
Harlan County featured a balanced attack that featured six players with eight points or more, led by sophomore guard Ella Karst with 14 points and junior forward Jaylin Smith with 13. Taylor Lunsford, Kylie Jones and Taytum Griffin scored nine each and Jaylin Preston added eight.
The 2-2 Lady Colonels were led by sophomore guard Marissa Douglas with 19 points and senior guard Chelsey Logan with 12.
Whitley County will play Middlesboro on Saturday at 1 p.m. at South Laurel High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.