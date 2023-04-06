Angela Singleton’s Whitley County Lady Colonels dropped a doubleheader to Cumberland County on Thursday, losing the first game, 4-2, before dropping the second contest, 10-3.
The Lady Colonels are now 4-11, and will be back in action Friday at 12:30 p.m. at home against Montgomery County.
Game Two: Cumberland County 10, Whitley County 3
Big innings proved to be Whitley County’s downfall in its matchup against the Lady Panthers.
Cumberland County scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the fourth inning to take a 5-0 lead. The Lady Colonels answered with a three-run sixth inning before Cumberland County wrapped up the win with a five-run seventh inning to make the score, 10-3.
Jayden Barton led Whitley County with two hits and two RBI at the plate while Adalee Johnson finished with two hits and one run scored.
Amber Brown also had two hits while Ryleigh Petrey and Chandra Price each had one hit apiece. Price also scored a run while Mackenzie Lunsford drove in a run.
Kara Canada started the game and lasted three and two/thirds of an inning. She allowed six hits and two earned runs while fanning two batters.
Caylee Singleton tossed three and one/thirds of an inning. She scattered four hits, and allowed two earned runs, and finished with four strikeouts.
Game One: Cumberland County 4, Whitley County 2
The Lady Colonels fell behind three runs after five innings of play and never recovered, losing to Cumberland County, 4-2.
Mackenzie Lunsford took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, pitching seven innings while allowing seven hits and three earned runs. She finished with two strikeouts.
Charley Chaney finished 1-for-3 at the plate with one RBI while Amber Brown and Chandra Price each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece.
Adalee Johnson also had a hit in the loss.
