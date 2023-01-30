MOUNT VERNON — It was another tough night of getting anything going offensively for Sean Pigman’s Whitley County Lady Colonels as they dropped a 64-32 decision to Rockcastle County on Monday.
The Lady Colonels have now lost five straight, averaging only 32 points per game during the losing skid. Whitley County fell behind 14-6 at the end of the first quarter, and 35-10 at halftime, and never could recover.
“Rough second quarter really got us in trouble,” Pigman admitted. “Thought we competed in the second half. Khylea Ray Collier had another good night. We have a lot of young kids on the floor and just trying to compete and get better each day.”
Collier led Whitley County with seven points as the Lady Colonels fell to 5-12. Pigman’s squad will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Owlsey County.
