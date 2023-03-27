WILLIAMSBURG — Another heartbreaker.
Whitley County held a 13-5 advantage over Rockcastle County entering the sixth inning before seeing the Lady Rockets explode for two runs in the top of the sixth, and seven more runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the Lady Colonels, 14-13.
Whitley County trailed 3-1 before scoring seven runs in the bottom of the third inning to take an 8-3 advantage. Both teams scored two runs apiece in the fourth inning before the Lady Colonels added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to push their advantage to, 13-5.
Whitley County (3-7) committed five errors in the loss which led to five unearned runs while the Lady Rockets outhit the Lady Colonels, 19-16.
Hallie Huddleston led Whitley County with three hits, and two runs scored while Ryleigh Petrey finished with two hits, four RBI, and two runs scored.
Adalee Johnson had two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Amber Brown and Morgan Huddleston each finished with two hits, and an RBI apiece.
Charley Chaney had two hits and three runs scored while Makenzie Lunsford finished with a hit and two RBI.
Jadynn Johnson collected a hit and scored once while Kara Canada finished with a hit.
Friday’s game
Whitley County dropped its fifth straight game on Friday, falling to Clinton County, 22-7.
The game was tied at three apiece entering the third inning when the Lady Bulldogs exploded for nine innings, and never looked back.
Clinton County added five runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to secure its 22-7 win over the Lady Colonels (1-6).
Whitley County turned out to be its own worst enemy again by committing five errors while its pitching staff surrendered 21 hits and 15 earned runs.
Ryhleigh Petrey turned in a perfect 2-for-2 effort at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored.
Makenzie Lunsford had a hit and two RBI while Adalee Johnson had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Amber Brown finished with a hit and two runs scored while Chandra Price collected a hit and scored once.
Hallie Huddleston had a hit while Morgan Huddleston scored twice.
Thursday’s game
North Laurel ran its record to a perfect 4-0 while scoring at least 10 runs in a game for the fourth time this season.
The Lady Jaguars connected with 16 hits during Thursday’s 13-2 win as Ellie Adams led the way with a three-hit, four-RBI effort. She also scored a run.
“We started pretty slow tonight but the credit for that goes to Whitley County,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “Coach (Angela) Singleton does a great job and she had her girls ready.
“We had 16 hits tonight from everyone in the lineup,” he added. “Big hit was Katie Sams in the fourth with a home run. Lots of credit to her for a great swing but also for the girls at the bottom of the lineup for being on base in front of her.”
The game was close for three innings with North Laurel holding a slim 3-1 advantage, but an eight-run fourth inning combined with a two-run fifth inning sealed the win for the Lady Jaguars.
Freshman Haley Cooper picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing nine hits and two earned runs while striking out a batter.
“Haley Cooper pitched a really good game,” Edwards said. “Gave up some hits but only two runs. She always makes a great pitch to get us out of any jam. Very happy with her performance tonight.
“Defense again was really good,” he added. “Whitley hit the ball really well tonight and we handled everything like we should. Proud of our defensive effort. I’ve said since I’ve had this job that if we make the plays we should and someone makes a great play, we will be in good shape. We did that tonight. We turned another double play tonight and Bella Sizemore made a great diving play in the fifth.”
Braylee Fawbush had two hits and two RBI while Katie Sams connected with her second home run of the season while finishing with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored. Emily Sizemore finished with two hits, three runs scored, an RBI, and a stolen base while Bella Sizemore had two hits and a run scored.
Cooper finished with two hits, and an RBI while Morgan Edwards collected a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Saige McClure finished with a double, and two runs scored while Bella Finley had a hit, and one run scored. Emma Carl, and Aubrey McCowan each scored a run apiece.
“Like I’ve said, we still have a long way to go,” Edwards said. “It’s a long season but I like where our team is right now. Go Jags.”
Ryhleigh Petrey, Amber Brown, and Jadynn Johnson each led Whitley County (1-5) with two hits apiece while Morgan Huddleston had a hit, and two RBI. Charley Chaney and Makenzie Lunsford each had a hit apiece.
“Tonight was a really good game until the three-run home run,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “We had a few costly base running mistakes as well. The girls did a better job of getting on base, now we just need to work on moving them around to get them to score.
“We are playing tough competition that will benefit us longer down the road,” she added. “Our coaching staff just wants our girls to believe in themselves as much as we believe in them.”
