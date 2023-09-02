Whitley County's journey in the Kentucky 2A State Girls' Soccer Tournament came to a close on Saturday with a disappointing 10-0 loss to Lexington Catholic.
The Lady Colonels (6-2), who had been averaging nine goals per game, were unable to find the back of the net for the first time this season.
Lexington Catholic's Lady Knights dominated the match, scoring early and often.
Sydney Elbert was the standout player, contributing three goals to the team's victory. Izzy Skinner also made an impact with two goals and two assists, while Zara McArthy scored two goals and provided an assist. Taylor Riordon and Joanna Bryant each scored a goal, with Bryant also recording three assists. Lucy DeMovellan contributed two assists, and Lilly Meegan and Ansley Stephenson each had an assist.
Despite the loss, Whitley County will have a chance to bounce back on Tuesday when they face Casey County at home. The match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
