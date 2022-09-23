WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County reeled off its fifth win in six games on Thursday with a convincing 25-18, 25-18, and 25-19 win over 50th District rival Williamsburg.
The win improved the Lady Colonels to 13-8, and 5-1 against district opponents, while the Lady Yellow Jackets fell to 8-13, and 0-5 in district play.
“Another good win for our team on the road against a district opponent,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “We were down a starter tonight and went with different lineups to give some players a chance to step up. Williamsburg is very well coached and are very scrappy.
“We did some good things with our offense tonight, serving was a bit off again, but I think we will be fine there,” he added. “I love our team. We are a tight knit group and it’s an honor to be their coach. We are looking forward to playing in our First Priority Volleyball Classic on Saturday.”
Fifteen teams will be participating in the First Priority Volleyball Classic this weekend including local teams Whitley County, Cumberland Homeschool, North Laurel, Barbourville and South Laurel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.