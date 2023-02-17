WILLIAMSBURG — Sean Pigman’s Whitley County Lady Colonels are finishing regular season play red-hot after capturing their fifth win during their past seven games on Thursday.
The Lady Colonels (10-16) battled back from a 15-11 first quarter deficit to hand struggling Lynn Camp (6-23) a 65-47 loss.
Alba Castillo Lopez, and Jonna Rice both turned in impressive efforts during the win, scoring 20 points apiece for Whitley County while Amber Brown, and Khylea Ray Collier each added seven points apiece.
“It’s to get a tough-fought win,” Pigman said. “We started slow but played much better in third and fourth quarters. Alba and Jonna both had nice games scoring the ball and on the boards.
“Everyone contributed,” he added. “Our defense was much better in second half. Nice win against a Lynn Camp team that competed entire game.”
Alissa Crumpler led the Lady Wildcats with 21 points while Bella Blevins added nine points.
“We started the game out well by playing some good rotations on defense and getting the ball up the floor to good shots on the offensive end,” Lynn Camp coach Joshua Mobley said. “The second quarter, the game flipped as we started to turn the ball over a lot which led to empty possessions and them getting way more shot opportunities. They also hurt us at times with offensive rebounds and second shot opportunities.
“Our effort and intensity diminished as the game went on, and we didn't out hustle them to loose balls or win many 50/50 balls,” he added. “We must bounce back quickly as we take another trip tomorrow evening to Owsley County.”
