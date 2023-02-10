WILLIAMSBURG — Just when it seemed as if Sean Pigman’s Whitley County Lady Colonels were going to be counted out after losing seven straight games, they rose from the canvas and reeled off a season-best third win in a row on Thursday by defeating Clay County, 61-40.
The Lady Colonels (8-14) built an 18-12 lead in the first quarter, and led 35-24 at halftime, and never looked back.
“Great effort by our kids tonight,” Pigman said. “I didn’t think we played very good defensively on Tuesday and came back tonight with a nice effort.“
Khylea Ray Collier hit five 3-pointers, and scored 19 points for Whitley County while Jonna Rice added 16 points, and Autumn Sawyers finished with seven points.
“I’m of my kids and staff,” Pigman said. “We lost to them earlier this year, so the kids showed some growth, toughness, and togetherness tonight.
“Khylea Ray and Jonna led us offensively, but everyone that played did a nice job throughout,” he added. “Autumn had a really nice game contributing on both ends and giving us a spark. It was a fun night, and nice to have won a few in a row. I give the credit to our kids they play with lots of heart and never quit.”
Jaylen Combs led Clay County (10-15) with 16 points while Mackenzie Sizemore had nine points.
The Lady Colonels will host Harlan Friday at 7 p.m. while Clay County will travel to play Leslie County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
