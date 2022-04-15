WILLIAMSBURG — Ryleigh Petrey and Jaycie Monhollen down the damage at the plate while Kara Canada did the same in the pitcher’s circle during Whitley County’s 16-0 shutout win over 50th District foe Williamsburg.
Petrey turned in a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in two runs and scoring four times. Monhollen finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Canada only allowed one hit and struck out four batters in four innings of work.
“The girls played well tonight and did well hitting,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “They were aggressive on the bases which I’ve been wanting to see. It’s always good to get a district win.”
The Lady Colonels (10-6) scored early and often against the overmatched Lady Yellow Jackets (2-9).
Whitley County scored four runs in the first inning, three runs in the second inning, and four runs in the third inning before securing the win with a five-run fourth inning. The Lady Colonels finished with 15 hits.
Makenzie Lunsford had two hits, and two RBI, while Chelsey Logan connected with two hits and drove in a run while scoring twice. Ciara Pittman was 1-for-1 with two RBI while Amber Brown finished with a hit and three runs scored. Hallie Huddleston added a hit while Charlie Chaney, Kaden Johnson, and Morgan Huddleston each scored a run apiece.
Whitley County will be back in action Monday on the road against South Laurel. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
