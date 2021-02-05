WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Lady Colonels put together an offensive show on Thursday when they played the visiting McCreary Central Lady Raiders, racing to a 92-71 win at home.
The 92 points scored tied the Lady Colonels for their highest scoring output this season. They also scored 92 points in a win over Corbin, but that game went into double overtime.
It was also Whitley County’s fourth win in its past six games, which has been the Lady Colonels' toughest stretch of the season. During that time, Sean Pigman’s team completed the hat trick in the 50th District, defeating South Laurel, Corbin, and Williamsburg.
Pigman said his team's win over McCreary was a great way to honor his seniors on Senior Night.
“It was a great win on senior night. Those kids definitely deserve a great night and they got one,” said Pigman. “They all played major roles and contributed on both ends of the floor, including scoring, which just adds to the special night.”
Gracie Jo Wilder and Jaycie Monhollen led the Lady Colonels in scoring on their senior night. Wilder entered the game as the team’s leading scorer at 13.4 points per game, and Monhollen was third at 12.5 per game.
Whitley County has been one of the hottest teams in the region up to this point in the season. The Lady Colonels' only loss to a regional opponent came to North Laurel who is undefeated in region competition this year. Pigman said the biggest factor in his team's success is his players are having fun.
“Gracie Jo and Jaycie led us in scoring on a night when we scored 92 points,” said Pigman. “Our team is having fun — playing together and we keep working to get better. It is a good time to be a Lady Colonel.”
