WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County captured its 13th Region-best 20th win on Thursday after defeating 50th District foe Williamsburg, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16.
The Lady Colonels are now 20-6 while improving to 3-2 against district competition. The loss dropped the Lady Yellow Jackets to 11-13 and 0-6 against district foes.
“Williamsburg had a great environment tonight and has a good team,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “Any time you can go on the road and pick up a district win, it’s a good thing. My kids showed me something tonight in that even though they won, they were disappointed with how they played. From a coach's standpoint, that’s a good thing.
“Our girls have developed a standard of playing at a high level and they didn’t meet their expectations tonight, for whatever reason,” he added. “This shows maturity from our team. We didn’t play horrible, we just didn’t play really well, to be honest. I think we are 12-2 over the last two weeks with 14 matches in 14 days.”
Whitley County will finish regular season play next week with matches against Pulaski County, Corbin, Knox Central, and McCreary Central.
“I’m super proud of our team,” Halcomb said. “The weekend and fall break is coming at a good time. It will give us a chance to rest and recover a little as we approach the last week of the regular season and tournament play.”
