WILLIAMSBURG — Sophomore Makenzie Lunsford turned in another gem in the pitcher’s circle on Friday, limiting Pineville to only two hits while not allowing an earned run during Whitley County’s 5-3 win.
Lunsford also struck out six batters during the two-run victory, helping the Lady Colonels to improve to 8-7.
The Lady Mountain Lions took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Whitley County answered with two runs in the second inning. Pineville tied the game at two apiece in the top of the fourth inning before seeing Angela Singleton’s squad answer with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-2 advantage.
The Lady Mountain Lions added another run in the top of the fifth inning but the Lady Colonels added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the victory.
Kaden Johnson led Whitley County with two runs scored, and one RBI while Katy Powers, Katiebeth Kelly, Ryleigh Petrey, and Sydnee Prewitt each finished with a hit apiece.
