RUSSELL SPRINGS — Sean Pigman’s Whitley County Lady Colonels are beginning to heat up at the right time.
Whitley County captured its fourth win during its last five games on Saturday by handing Russell County a 48-37 loss during the Kay Morris Classic.
Marissa Douglas turned out to be the Lady Colonels’ (10-9), lone scorer, in double figures, as she finished with 16 points. Ten players scored for Whitley County as Chelsey Logan added seven points while Taylor Rice finished with six points.
“It was a good way to rebound after last night,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “Tough environment, homecoming — lots of everything in the gym.
“Marissa played well and got back on track attacking the basket,” he added. “Chelsey and Jaelyn Brackett each played big roles in our turn around in the second half. It was an overall team effort and proud of the fight in them after last night and a tough first half.”
Whitley County will be back in action Monday on the road against Wayne County. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Whitley County 48, Russell County 37
Whitley County 14 7 10 17 48
Russell County 5 16 6 10 37
Whitley County (48) — Logan 7, Ahumada 5, Douglas 16, T. Rice 6, Clemens 2, Collier 2, Brown 3, J. Rice 3, Brackett 2, Barton 2.
Russell County (37) — Shearer 7, Coffey 8, Yates 11, Coffey 6, Luttrell 3, Hart 2.
