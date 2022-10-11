WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County continued its dominance against Rockcastle County in volleyball action by winning 3-1 on Tuesday.
The Lady Colonels (18-14) have now won eight of their last nine games against the Lady Rockets, including their last three meetings after claiming a 25-18, 25-16, 23-25, and 25-21 victory.
“Total team effort tonight and could quite possibly be our biggest win thus far,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “We’ve had about four areas we’ve been focusing on the last week or so and the first two sets we executed those things at a high level. Our back row passing was outstanding, which in turn allowed us to spread the ball around to all three hitters on the front row. We’ve played a difficult schedule and it’s gratifying to see our kids go out and get a big win. We’ve let several matches get away from us when we have been in control. Tonight was different. We bent a little in the third set but did a much better job keeping our composure and pulled out the fourth set. Our serving was really good for the most part. I love this group and enjoy seeing them be happy with a big win like this especially at this point in the season.”
Halcomb’s squad will finish regular season play Thursday at home against Wayne County before squaring off against South Laurel next Monday in semifinal action at Williamsburg High School.
The Lady Colonels are 2-0 against the Lady Cardinals and hope to continue their winning ways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.