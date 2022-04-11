WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County turned out to be its own worst enemy during Monday’s 10-0 loss to Jackson County.
The Lady Colonels (8-7) committed eight errors which led to seven unearned runs in the loss. Whitley County was limited to only three hits while being shutout for the third time during its past five games.
“Everything that we hit, went right at them,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “The girls could have played better defense but they did better staying up and hitting consistently throughout the game.”
The Lady Colonels’ lone bright spots at the plate were Jaycie Monhollen’s 2-for-3 effort while Amber Brown was 1-for-3.
Makenzie Lunsford tossed two innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out two batters. Kara Canada pitched five innings, surrendering five hits and no earned runs while striking out two batters.
Whitley County will host Corbin Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a 50th District showdown.
