Whitley County came up just short Monday night in its first game of the season as the Lady Colonels fell to Clay County, 57-52.
The game was close throughout with both teams scoring 13 points apiece in the first quarter while the Lady Tigers led 27-25 at halftime. Whitley County outscored Clay County, 14-12, in the third quarter, sending the game into a 39-all tie with eight minutes remaining in regulation.
The Lady Tigers managed to pull out the win by outscoring Sean Pigman’s team, 18-13, in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers used a 16-point, 15-rebound effort from Mackenzie Sizemore to help claim the victory.
Lauren Sizemore scored 15 points for Clay County while Jaylen Combs added 10 points, and Julia Collins finished with seven points.
The Lady Tigers won the rebounding battle, 42-39, while limiting Whitley County to 20-of-56 shooting from the floor.
Pigman’s squad also shot a dismal 6-of-25 from the free-throw line while the Lady Tigers were 14-of-25 from the charity stripe.
Clay County finished the game hitting 19-of-47 shot attempts while going 5-of-17 from 3-point range.
The Lady Colonels will look for their first win Thursday when they go on the road to play Lynn Camp.
