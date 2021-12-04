WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County dropped its first game of the season against 12th Region power Mercer County, 76-56.
The Lady Titans were led by the one-two punch of Timber Yeast and Sara Dunn, who combined to score 44 points. Yeast led the way with 28 points while Dunn added 16 points in the win.
“They are very good,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. (Timber) Yeast is an unbelievable athlete. Their first game, and our third in five days and second in less than 24 hours didn’t help, but they are just good.”
The game was close throughout with Mercer County holding onto a 16-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter while outscoring the Lady Colonels 19-13 in the second quarter to take a 35-25 advantage at halftime.
The Lady Titans held a 56-45 lead entering the fourth quarter before outscoring Whitley County, 20-11, to wrap up the win.
Martina Ahumada Xirgo led the Lady Colonels in scoring with 13 points while Bailey Brown added 11 points. Both Chelsey Logan and Marissa Douglas scored nine points apiece.
Mercer County 76, Whitley County 56
Mercer County 16 19 21 20 76
Whitley County 12 13 20 11 56
Mercer County (76) — Ti. Yeast 12, McGinnis 5, Ti. Yeast 28, Dunn 16, Jessie 2, Lanham 11, Webb 2.
Whitley County (56) — Ahumada Xirgo 13, Logan 9, Douglas 9, Brown 11, Rice 3, Brown 2, Clemons 3, Richardson 3, Barton 1, Brummett 2.
