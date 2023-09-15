CORBIN — Another day, another win for David Halcomb’s Whitley County Lady Colonels.
The defending 13th Region champions improved to 14-1 after handing Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams (CHAT) a 3-1 loss on Thursday.
“I’m about as proud of my girls tonight as I have been,” Halcomb said. “The first and fourth sets we played some tremendous volleyball. Just executed almost flawlessly for most of those two sets. We kind of stumbled some in the middle sets, but I thought CHAT picked up their game some, too.”
The Colonels dominated in the first set, 25-6, before CHAT picked up a 26-24 win in the second set. Whitley County answered with a 25-23 in the third set, and a 25-13 victory in the fourth set to secure the win.
“I love seeing our girls fight — to just dig in when they have to,” Halcomb said. “This is a hard place to play, different environment that what we see week in and week out. I was pleased with our serving, we worked on it about our whole practice yesterday and it paid off. I thought we played for one another tonight and battled through some adversity to come away with a win.”
The Lady Colonels will have a few days off before they face Jackson County on Monday.
