BARBOURVILLE — Jadynn Johnson continued to swing a hot bat during Thursday’s regional matchup against Barbourville.
Johnson connected on another home run while also delivering two doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored during the Lady Colonels’ 13-1 victory over the Lady Tigers.
Whitley County has now won a season-best four games in a row while improving to 11-19.
“It’s always good to pick up a win,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “I would have liked to see us hit the ball a little better tonight. Defense played solid, and overall, I’m proud of these girls and their determination.”
Seventh-grade pitcher Caylee Singleton recorded her second career varsity win by tossing five innings, scattering three hits and giving up one earned run. She also struck out nine batters.
The Lady Colonels took a 2-1 lead into the second inning before taking charge of the game. They scored a run in the second inning, added two more in the third inning before scoring six runs in the fourth inning, and a run in the fifth inning to get the win.
Amber Brown finished with two hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Jayden Barton was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Morgan Huddleston had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Singleton finished with two hits and three RBI.
Hallie Huddleston and Ryleigh Petrey both had two hits and two runs scored apiece while Adalee Johnson finished with a hit and an RBI. Kara Canada collected a hit, an RBI, and scored once.
Barbourville (2–19) has now lost 10 in a row. Aubrey Woolum led the Lady Tigers with a hit and an RBI while Riley Smith had a hit, and scored once. Alina James also had a hit.
