ALBANY — Things started off fine for the Whitley County Lady Colonels during their game against Clinton County on Tuesday, but the ending wasn’t so nice.
Whitley County built a 2-0 lead and was tied at five apiece entering the fifth inning, and that’s when the floodgates opened.
The Lady Bulldogs used a seven-run fifth inning, combined with a three-run sixth inning to knock off the Lady Colonels, 15-5.
Angela Singleton’s team committed six errors while falling to 3-9 overall after dropping their third game in a row.
“The girls were doing so well holding their own and sticking with them, but then the wheels fell off and we couldn’t find an out when we needed it,” Singleton said. “Clinton County is a good hitting team and we couldn’t keep them off balance later in the game. Our girls will bounce back and have it together come district. We believe in them.”
Adalee Johnson led Whitley County with a hit and two RBI while Jayden Barton finished with a hit and an RBI.
Ryleigh Petrey and Kara Canada each finished with a hit and run scored apiece.
Amber Brown scored twice in the loss while Hallie Huddleston scored once.
Mackenzie Lunsford started the game and lasted four and two/thirds of an inning. She allowed nine hits and seven earned runs while striking out a batter.
Canada and seventh-grader Caylee Singleton each pitched one/third of an inning. Canada allowed one hit and one earned run while Singleton gave up three hits and two earned runs while striking out a batter.
