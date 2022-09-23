Whitley County Girls Soccer 5 Andrea Dees

The Lady Colonels picked up a much-needed win Thursday, defeating Wayne County 4-2. | File

WILLIAMSBURG— Lady Colonels take care of business, knocking off Wayne County 4-2 on Thursday.

Whitley County picked up a much-needed win last night over Wayne County, coming into the match with a five-game losing streak.

In the first half, Desarae Haynes got the Lady Colonels on the board after a goal 18 minutes into the matchup. That goal would be followed up by one from Maddy Earls to give Whitley County a 2-1 lead going into halftime.

Haynes scored first in the second half, which was followed up by a goal from Autumn Sawyers to bring a 4-2 win for the Lady Colonels.

