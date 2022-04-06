PIGEON FORGE, TENNESSEE — Ryleigh Petrey continues to swing a hot bat, delivering three hits which included a home run, four RBI and two runs scored as Whitley County put an end to its three-game losing skid by defeating Elliott County, 10-3.
The Lady Colonels (8-5) scored seven runs in the first inning while never looking back. They added three more runs in the seventh inning and finished with 10 hits.
“The last four games we have struggled to get the bats rolling and that creates extra pressure for our defense and pitcher,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “Today, we got the bats rolling in the first inning so our defense and pitcher had some wiggle room and could play a little more relaxed.”
Kara Canada delivered two hits and one RBI while Addison Siler finished with two hits and two runs scored. Amber Brown and Charley Chaney each turned in a one-hit, one-RBI effort while Jayce Monhollen drove in two runs while finishing with a hit. Makenzie Lunsford also drove in a run in the win.
Canada picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing six and two/thirds of an innings while allowing only five hits and one earned run. She also struck out four batters.
Whitley County will play Hickman County Thursday at 1 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Bath County 11, Whitley County 0
The Lady Colonels were shut out for the second consecutive game after finishing with only one hit during their 11-0 loss to Bath County.
Bath County took a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning and added two runs in the fourth inning and six in the fifth inning to cruise past Whitley County.
Charley Chaney finished with the Lady Colonels’ lone hit.
