WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County is beginning to hit stride after capturing its fourth win during the Lady Colonels’ last five games on Thursday.
Whitley County used a seven-run fourth inning to pull away from Bell County and win, 15-4.
Angela Singleton’s squad had 14 hits in the win and took advantage of four Lady Bobcat errors to improve to 7-7.
Sophomore Makenzie Lunsford picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing only two hits and no earned runs while striking out nine batters.
Whitley County took control of the game early, scoring three runs in the first inning while adding three more runs in the third inning to push its lead to 6-0.
The Lady Colonels’ lead grew to 13-0 in the fourth inning after scoring seven runs before seeing Bell County score four runs in the top of the fifth inning. Whitley County wrapped up the win in the bottom of the fifth by scoring a run.
Chelsey Logan led the Lady Colonels with three hits while scoring twice and driving in one run. Ryleigh Petrey delivered two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored while Jaycie Monhollen finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored.
Katiebeth Kelly connected with a home run in the win while finishing with two RBI, and two runs scored. Amber Brown, Madison Richardson, and Lunsford each finished with a hit and RBI apiece. Kaden Johnson delivered a hit and two RBI.
